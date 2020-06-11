Bill 61: “I’ve moved on all applications,” said Christian Dubé
The president of the treasury Board Christian Dubé
Share
June 11, 2020 10h18
Share
Bill 61: “I’ve moved on all applications,” said Christian Dubé
Caroline
The Canadian Press
QUEBEC – The president of the treasury Board, Christian Dubé, finally folded to the demands of the opposition parties and profoundly his bill 61.
The piece of legislation, which was criticized from all sides for a week, aims to accelerate the construction of 202 infrastructure projects.
Appearing before reporters apologetically Thursday morning, Mr. Dubé has admitted that the week had been “occupied” and that he had worked until late in the night from Wednesday to Thursday to find solutions.
He stated that he would amend all the articles of the bill relating primarily to the environment and public procurement. The extension of the state of emergency will also be limited, he said.
The day before, the opposition parties and the independent mna Guy Ouellette had issued an ultimatum: either he would re-write the bill, or he is caught in their refusal to adopt it.
Mr. Dubé argued Thursday that Quebec was in need of this bill to shorten the time for the construction of schools, houses of seniors and public transit, among others.
He pleaded with the opposition to give him their “help” to pass the bill 61 by “natural ways” within a short period of time. He did not say if the parliamentary session would be extended beyond June 12, only that he hoped the adoption of the principle on Thursday.