Bill 61: the mna Guy Ouellette calls for the mobilisation

August 4, 2020 18h13
The independent mna Guy Ouellette has agreed to sponsor an online petition on the website of the national Assembly against the bill 61.
The origin of this initiative, a resident of Sainte-Therese, Elizabeth Dufresne-Gagnon, who has already collected nearly 200,000 signatures on the platform change.org, underlines the communiqué from the county office of the mna for Chomedey, on the 4th of August.
“However, in order to file a petition to the national Assembly, it is necessary that the agreement has been signed on the site of the Assembly,” continues to justify this new approach.
Filed last June by a government Legault wishing to quickly restart an economy which is suffering from the pandemic of the COVID-19, this controversial bill would, as we may recall, to exempt major infrastructure projects from certain provisions of the Law on spatial and urban planning and the Law on the quality of the environment. These large-scale work escape also certain procedures in relation to expropriation.
“No matter who is in government, Quebecers may not grant to Mr. Legault or other such authority, and this without constraint in time,” pleads Ms. Dufresne-Gagnon. You can’t revive an economy by establishing a dictatorship for an indefinite period and autoprocurer a legal immunity in addition. It is also anti-democratic to want to pass a law that would allow the government to change any law.”
If you have managed to make it adopt before the cessation of work of the parliament for the summer recess, the government caquiste has clearly hinted that he would return to the charge with his bill in the fall, reminiscent of Guy Ouellette.
“A clear message to the government”
“In the Face of the statement of the prime minister Legault, it is necessary to revive the citizen mobilization against the draft law 61, in writing to the parliamentarian. Through this petition, we wish to send a clear message to the government about the opposition of the citizens to the bill 61.”
The petition in opposition to the bill 61 is available for signature on the website of the national Assembly until September 13.
Stéphane St-Amour, an Initiative of journalism-local, Courier Laval