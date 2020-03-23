Birthday quarantined: like Bruce Willis celebrated the 65th anniversary

The celebration was very nice and cozy.

Home “die hard” American cinema Bruce Willis March 19, celebrated its 65th anniversary. Because of the quarantine actor was limited to a family holiday without noisy parties and feasts.

Actor’s wife Emma Heming-Willis showed, how was the big day. She shared a funny clip from the social network. Apparently, the birthday Bruce Willis started to be celebrated from the night, he and his daughters Mabel ray and Evelyn Penn staged a ball game.

“Our game night with aluminum ball” – written by Emma, adding the hashtag “quarantine”.

She later posted strois a few photos with her husband and gave him a big post in Instagram.