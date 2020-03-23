Birthday quarantined: like Bruce Willis celebrated the 65th anniversary
The celebration was very nice and cozy.
Home “die hard” American cinema Bruce Willis March 19, celebrated its 65th anniversary. Because of the quarantine actor was limited to a family holiday without noisy parties and feasts.
Actor’s wife Emma Heming-Willis showed, how was the big day. She shared a funny clip from the social network. Apparently, the birthday Bruce Willis started to be celebrated from the night, he and his daughters Mabel ray and Evelyn Penn staged a ball game.
“Our game night with aluminum ball” – written by Emma, adding the hashtag “quarantine”.
She later posted strois a few photos with her husband and gave him a big post in Instagram.
It’s Bruce’s birthday today! 🎉🎈🎂 And where I could use this space to write endlessly about him, let’s be real, he’s never going to see this post because he’s not on social media. So instead I’ll take this moment to ask everyone to please follow the @cdcgov guidelines closely so that we’re all safe and can move through this quickly and effectively so we can get back to some kind of normalcy, please. Look after yourselves and especially our elderly! 🙏🏽 #publicserviceannouncement #covid_19 #flattenthecurve #staywell #birthdayappreciation #brucewillis