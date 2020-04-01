Bitcoin, despite the drop, ahead of all stock markets
In the first quarter of 2020, the price of bitcoin fell 10%, but compared to the traditional stock markets the first cryptocurrency showed more successful results, according to CoinDesk.
So, according to the publication, for the specified period, the Nikkei 225 fell by 20%, the FTSE by 14%, the S&P 500 by 18%, which was his worst since 1938.
However, as noted ForkLog, against the background of falling of leading indexes bitcoin, which is often called a safe haven for investors, also showed a drop, casts further doubt on the allegations of its low correlation with traditional markets.
“It was hasty to declare a low correlation [bitcoin] with the stock market. There were periods of high correlation, as in 2018, when in December, the bitcoin plunged along with the stock. There were other periods when there was increased correlation with gold,” said the CEO of blockchain, the company Arbol analyst and a former wall street Siddhartha JHA.
A similar opinion was expressed by the founder of the exchange of derivatives Alpha5 Vishal Shah.
“I believe that the correlation in all asset classes is still quite high. This is eloquent sign of the situation when the macro-factors micro-factors are more important”, – he said.
However, analysts are not sure when to expect the resumption of growth of the market.
“The recession is usually held for longer periods of time – at least for two consecutive quarters,” said managing Director of trading platform eToro in USA guy Hirsch.
Informed Informed analyst Peter Brandt said that the price of bitcoin will drop to $5 500 by July 2020. That is, in his opinion, even the halving of the reward to the miners will not help the first cryptocurrency to reach new heights, at least in the near future.