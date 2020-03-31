Bitmain released the Antminer update E3 for mining ether
Although some crypto currency miners supposedly out due to unprofitability, the Chinese mining giant Bitmain continues to produce not only new products but also improving some of its older flagship devices.
E3 Antminer from Bitmain, a popular but outdated miner will continue mining Ethereum (ETH), probably before October 2020.
Bitmain previously stated that E3 Antminer stops mining air
According to the blog post from March 30, length of service Antminer E3 continues through the introduction of a specially designed firmware that Bitmain is running. According to the report, the new firmware was designed to ensure that miners can continue to use Antminer E3 “even after March 2020.”
In particular, the new software Antminer E3 solves the problem with the files directed acyclic graphs (DAG), as first reported by altcon mining-pool 2Miners in February 2020. According to 2Miners, the increase in DAG was the main reason for restricting E3 Antminer for mining ether and Ethereum Classic (ETC) due to the limited memory capacity.
Despite the fact that Bitmain subsequently confirmed the problem of the growth of the DAG, saying that the amount of memory with double data rate (DDR) approaches to the limiting value indicators in 4 GB, 2Miners estimated that E3 Antminer stops mining the air around 8 April 2020.
Firmware Bitmain directly solves the problem of growth DAG
Lifetime Antminer E3 now extended with the new firmware, which directly relates to the issue of a DAG. According to Bitmain, the new firmware will expand the use of DDR memory because the processing of the DAG files need more space.
With the new firmware upgrade the final height of the block Antminer E3 is 11 400 000, said in a blog post. In Bitmain believe that the miner E3 will continue to work after April 2020, according to estimates of the company.
Released by Bitmain in April 2018, Antminer E3 was recognized as “the most powerful and efficient miner ASIC EtHash”. Ethash is a hashing algorithm Proof-of-Work (PoW), which is used by Ethereum and many other aldonaj such as ETC. Meanwhile, the network Ethereum is ready to gradually move from PoW to the Protocol of consensus Proof-of-Stake.