“Black Lives Matter”: Beyonce denounces sectarianism
Beyoncé
7 June 2020 22: 14
NEW YORK — The us star hip hop Beyonce has denounced the sectarianism, and praised actors of change in relaying the messages of the movement “Black Lives Matter” in an online speech to young graduates.
The superstar was part of the artists who have participated in this ceremony, the vm on YouTube called “Dear Class of 2020 and is open to graduates from around the world.
“You arrived here in the midst of a global crisis, a pandemic of racial hatred and the expression of the global outrage at the murder senseless to another human being black, non-armed. And you have still managed. We are so proud of you,” said Beyoncé.
The mother of three children, the artist made reference to the manifestations of racism in the United States and elsewhere in the world, as thousands of people descend daily into the streets to denounce white supremacy and police brutality after the death of George Floyd, a black man of 46 years old was asphyxiated by a white policeman during his arrest on may 25 at Minneapolis, in the United States.
“Thank you for using your collective voice to let the world know that the lives of Black people, is important. The real change started with you, this new generation of graduates of the school and the university that we celebrate today,” she said.
The artist who is very popular has also denounced the sexism persists in the music industry and beyond.
“As a woman, I do not see enough role models of success of women who have the opportunity to do what I had to do that,” she said.
Beyoncé has complemented his message that has inflamed the social media a thought for those who feel left on the margins of society: “Your homosexuality is beautiful, your darkness is beautiful, your compassion, your understanding. Your fight for people who may be different from you is wonderful”, she stressed.