Blue Story: the mechanics of violence *** 1/2

| May 8, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

For <em>Blue’s Story,</em> the director has tapped into his memories about the street gangs that are the law in some parts of London.

May 8, 2020 4: 00

Eric Moreault

The Sun

CRITICAL / Blue Story has made a lot of noise in England upon its release. Because for its striking urban drama, Rapman has drawn on his memories about the street gangs that are the law in some parts of London. But also because its projection in the classroom, in 2019, has caused crowding and clashes between young troublemakers. The film was previously unreleased in North America until now.

Let me say from the outset, since the comparison is inevitable : the Blue Story is highly reminiscent of Boyz n the Hood (1991), the film punch of John Singleton. Not only in the precise description of the guerrilla and of the mechanics of the violence, triggered by a desire for revenge caused by the rivalries of the clans, based on the ego, the blindness and futility. But also in the antinomy of the main characters.

In the film Singleton, Tre, teen brilliant and promising, aspire to a university education then, his buddy Darin commits already on a slippery slope. In Rapman, Timmy (Stephen Odubola) embodies the young man well in all the reports, then, as Marco (Michael Ward) finds himself under the influence of his older brother who leads off in the district of Peckham. And so on.

Despite the common points, Blue Story stands out because of its contemporary touch and its london setting. As Rapman puts himself in the scene as a narrator in the film. He raps the transitions between “chapters” of the story looking at the camera — which is very New Wave, just like the aesthetic very raw, and in taking on the actual filming.

In this setting of poverty, young people are left to fend for themselves. Or almost : only mothers, those of Timmy and Marco, sometimes appear, but no father figure on the horizon.

By idleness, frustration and desire to show off, many join street gangs. Not Timmy. But his mother decided to send him to secondary school in Peckham in order to remove the unhealthy influence of his friends in Deptford.

Timmy is attending a secondary school outside of his district, that is not going smoothly.

Paramount

Him and Marco cross the borders of the territories of the gangs that exist. One day, he is beaten by relatives of Timmy. The two best friends in the world are going to become like Cain and Abel in a dramatic build-up, well-taken to its logical conclusion. Odubola and Ward are excellent.

Pacman is not in the lace in its morality tale, and takes liberties. But nervous, with inclusions point to “real” image of fighting, proves to be captivating — one thinks of the Miserable Ladj Ly or hate Kassovitz.. The violence, all-pervasive, is not glorified, on the contrary. A good point.

Not surprising that Blue Story has won the top award for film of the year at the gala for the New Musical Express (a british equivalent of the magazine Rolling Stone). It becomes a mirror for many young people, especially those from immigrant backgrounds, who have the impression to recognize.

For us, the film is a powerful telling of the everyday lives of these young people to the blocked horizon who are struggling to foresee a different outcome than that of the culture of gratuitous violence and unnecessary. Many lose their lives…

Pacman should — if things return to normal one day — go on with the remake of’A prophet by Jacques Audiard, it was written by the author Dennis Lehane (Gone Baby Gone, Mystic River). In short, a director is promising.

Blue Story is available, among others, on Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play

The generic

Rating : *** 1/2

Title : Blue Story

Genre : Drama

Director : Rapman

Actors : Stephen Odubola, Michael Ward, Eric Kofi Abrefa

Duration : 2h00

Le Soleil

