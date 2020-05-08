Blue Story: the mechanics of violence *** 1/2
For <em>Blue’s Story,</em> the director has tapped into his memories about the street gangs that are the law in some parts of London.
May 8, 2020
CRITICAL / Blue Story has made a lot of noise in England upon its release. Because for its striking urban drama, Rapman has drawn on his memories about the street gangs that are the law in some parts of London. But also because its projection in the classroom, in 2019, has caused crowding and clashes between young troublemakers. The film was previously unreleased in North America until now.
Let me say from the outset, since the comparison is inevitable : the Blue Story is highly reminiscent of Boyz n the Hood (1991), the film punch of John Singleton. Not only in the precise description of the guerrilla and of the mechanics of the violence, triggered by a desire for revenge caused by the rivalries of the clans, based on the ego, the blindness and futility. But also in the antinomy of the main characters.
In the film Singleton, Tre, teen brilliant and promising, aspire to a university education then, his buddy Darin commits already on a slippery slope. In Rapman, Timmy (Stephen Odubola) embodies the young man well in all the reports, then, as Marco (Michael Ward) finds himself under the influence of his older brother who leads off in the district of Peckham. And so on.
Despite the common points, Blue Story stands out because of its contemporary touch and its london setting. As Rapman puts himself in the scene as a narrator in the film. He raps the transitions between “chapters” of the story looking at the camera — which is very New Wave, just like the aesthetic very raw, and in taking on the actual filming.
In this setting of poverty, young people are left to fend for themselves. Or almost : only mothers, those of Timmy and Marco, sometimes appear, but no father figure on the horizon.
By idleness, frustration and desire to show off, many join street gangs. Not Timmy. But his mother decided to send him to secondary school in Peckham in order to remove the unhealthy influence of his friends in Deptford.