BMW 5 Series preparing to upgrade
The current generation BMW 5 Series is about halfway of its life cycle, and may be a long time before will be a facelift.
Using fancy terminology BMW Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) is how the Bavarians themselves describe the updates of the average cycle in which their products are exposed to approximately 3-4 years after the change of generation. Seventh generation 5 Series was introduced in October 2016, and went on sale in early 2017, therefore, the competitor to the Audi A6 and Mercedes E-Class it’s almost time to povezete to remain competitive.
Photospin noticed a couple of prototypes that represent the revised 5 Series, one of which was a model of higher specifications in the form of the M Sport. They can be easily distinguished thanks to its large air intakes and the wheels more expensive finishes, not to mention the blue paint compared to black smaller prototype. Both have the same exhaust pipes, but those in option M Sport – black.
Despite the fact that the front and back of both prototypes a lot of camouflage, it’s easy to say that the cars new headlights and taillights. Journalists were able to capture the updated turn signals with led strips in the same spirit as the last 3 Series.
Some differences are also apparent in the front and rear bumpers for different trim levels, but nothing special. It should be noted that the grid size does not significantly increase with the facelift in mid-cycle, what can be said about other recent BMW products. It is highly unlikely that the interior will undergo fundamental changes, because that’s not what the company usually does with the LCI model. Nevertheless, it is expected the latest version displays a digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, iDrive, and more safety technologies.
To avoid a “midlife crisis”, according to rumors, the 5 Series hybrid variant with 545e, borrowing the unit from a larger 745e xDrive with a total capacity of 388 HP from the six-cylinder 3.0-liter turbo engine and electric motor. This should lead to decent performance, given that heavier 745e requires 4.9 seconds to accelerate to 96 km h, which is not so bad for the weight of nearly 2 200 kg.
In addition to the new hybrid plug-in, BMW is also working on a special version of the M5 CS, which will be released in limited edition. The prototype was spotted without camouflage in October 2019 on gold wheels with the icon “CS”, which means it is the near debut. According to preliminary information, the work is a new more compact Twin-Turbo V8 with a capacity of more than 617 HP, we offer the M5 Competition, under the code name “S68” which will appear not earlier than in couple of years.
Meanwhile, the standard BMW 5 Series sedan and Touring should appear in European dealerships Bavarian brand until the end of 2020.