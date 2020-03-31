BMW has revealed the characteristics of the hydrogen crossover X5
The company confirmed its intention to launch the model in production.
Last fall, BMW unveiled a concept electric vehicle fuel cell called i Hydrogen Next, based on the X5 crossover. The manufacturer has promised to release a batch of such cars in 2022, but did not disclose any characteristics. Now we can finally satisfy our curiosity.
The power plant Hydrogen i Next based on the eDrive so-called fifth generation in their classification BMW – it’s the technical stuffing of the future of battery electric vehicles iX3, i4 and iNext. It also includes a buffer battery, fuel cell and voltage Converter. Peak performance – kilowatt 275 or 374 HP Also on Board there are two tanks in which pressure is stored at 700 bar 6 kg of hydrogen. Complete refueling takes three to four minutes. Hydrogen reacts with oxygen from the ambient air, the electrochemical generator produces 125 kilowatts (170 HP), and the only “exhaust” is water vapor. Wherein the voltage Converter controls the flow from fuel cell, battery and system recovery of braking energy.
In BMW confirmed their intention to release Hydrogen i Next in 2022, but it will be only a small test batch. Full production of vodorodnaya the company will launch only in the second half of the next decade. The delay is due to the high cost of hydrogen fuel, with insufficient production and a lack of a developed gas infrastructure.
Since 2013, the BMW group is developing hydrogen technologies in collaboration with Toyota Motor Corporation. In 2015, the Bavarians have created an experienced Park hatchbacks, the 5-series and the sports car i8, which used practices from the Toyota Mirai sedan, and in 2017, the partners joined the international organization “the Hydrogen Council”, which today has more than 80 participants. In addition, BMW is developing tanks for long-term storage of hydrogen under high pressure.