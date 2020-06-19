Bob Bissonnette starts the season of drive-ins in Quebec city
The spectators had gathered for the presentation of the documentary<em> Bob Bissonnette : Rockstar. Pis is not just about</em>.
Share
June 18, 2020
Updated on June 19, 2020 at 10h47
Share
Bob Bissonnette starts the season of drive-ins in Quebec city
Eric Moreault
The Sun
The season of drive-ins has officially started Thursday evening at the Jean-Talon Market with the presentation of Bob Bissonnette : Rockstar. Pis not nearly. The parking lot of the place of 150 vehicles, equipped with two screens LED 2.4 m 4.3 m high, 7.2 m, was filled about two-thirds of its capacity for the projection of the documentary.
It is an initiative of the owner of the market, Patrick Lessard, completely separate from that of Quebec. Admission fee (28 $ in advance, 35 $ on the spot), unlike the City which aims to provide a free access to both sites. This project stings seriously with the nose since the announcement of the reopening of the cinemas on 3 July.
On the side of the Jean-Talon Market, live entertainment, comedy and music are also on the schedule. A stage has been erected on the ground to offer those in the formula ciné-parc, which will be broadcast on the screens with the sound in the car.
The Bay of Beauport and must begin its activities in formula cinéparc on 19 June (see another text).