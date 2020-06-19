Bob Dylan released his first original album in eight years
NEW YORK — The famed musician Bob Dylan released Friday, its first album of original songs in eight years, called Rough and Rowdy Ways.
In this 39th studio album, which appears to be 58 years after his first opus, is a ballad of 17 minutes on the assassination of John Kennedy, and a tribute to the american singer of blues Jimmy Reed.
Rough and Rowdy Ways is the first album of the winner of the Nobel prize in literature since Tempest in 2012, even if the artist has released several albums of covers in the meantime.
The opus, which blends the sounds of blues, rock and folk, with lyrics ranging between black humor and evocations nostalgic for the ghosts of the past, all sung with a gravelly voice.
Murder Most Foul, piece river, which recounts the assassination of John Kennedy in Dallas, while describing the evolution of the american counter-culture of the 60’s, has risen to the top of the leaderboard Billboard upon its release in march.
The song summons, in particular the memory of many legendary artists of the era such as the Eagles, Charlie Parker, Stevie Nicks, Woodstock and the Beatles.
Bob Dylan, 79 years old, also recalls the massacre of a racial, 1921 in Tulsa in Oklahoma, where up to 300 black people were killed. The singer committed has often made reference to the police brutality and racism in its well-known titles from the 1960s and 1970s, such a Hurricane.
In False Prophet, the second song of the album with a duration of six minutes, the artist is laughing with malice of his own legend.
“I ain’t no false prophet (I am not a false prophet) / I just said what I said (I said what I said) / I’m just here to bring vengeance on somebody”s head (I’m just here to avenge someone)”, chante-t-il.
This album is “without doubt his most beautiful poetic expression to this day,” according to the magazine of british music NME.
The magazine Rolling Stone has described the opus of the “absolute classic”.
In spite of his age, Bob Dylan, has spent the last three decades of his life touring the quasi-permanent.
The pandemic of sars coronavirus has been forced to cancel a series of concert dates in Japan and North America this spring and summer, but the singer has promised to resume the scene as soon as it was possible to do so safely.