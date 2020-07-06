Bob Rae is appointed ambassador of Canada to the UN
Share
July 6, 2020 13h43
Share
Bob Rae is appointed ambassador of Canada to the UN
Lee Berthiaume
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Bob Rae becomes the new ambassador of Canada to the united Nations. The prime minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment Monday morning.
This is the most recent assignment of the former prime minister of the neo-democratic party of Ontario, who has been special envoy of Canada to the humanitarian issues relating to refugees, and before that as the special envoy of Canada to Myanmar, for the drama of the Rohingya.
Aged 71 years, Mr. Rae follows in the footsteps of his father, Saul Rae, who had been ambassador to the UN from 1972 to 1976. He had been appointed to that position by the father of the current prime minister, Pierre Elliott Trudeau.
Bob Rae was the premier neo-democratic party of Ontario from 1990 to 1995, before joining, and potentially the federal liberals. He had even tried his luck at the race to the leadership of the liberal Party of Canada in 2006, and he later became, in 2010, acting chief, when Michael Ignatieff announced his resignation. He has held the reins of the party until Justin Trudeau is elected as chief in 2013.
Mr. Rae is the successor to Marc-André Blanchard, in post for four years, which would have “informed the prime minister of his intention to leave his post earlier this year,” said the office of Mr. Trudeau in a press release. This appointment comes in the wake of the unsuccessful efforts of Canada to clinch a non-permanent seat in the security Council of the united Nations. Canada was beaten in the first round by Norway and Ireland, last month, during a secret ballot of the members.
“Mr. Rae brings to this position extensive knowledge, including those acquired recently as the special envoy of Canada, the statement said. Throughout his duties, he has worked in close collaboration with the united Nations and the international community to help direct the efforts of Canada to address urgent issues concerning humanitarian assistance and the refugees in the world.”
The press release indicates that “Mr. Rae will build on the work of the ambassador out to help promote Canada’s interests abroad, in particular to promote sustainable development and deal with the consequences of climate change.”
Mr. Trudeau has also wished to thank Marc-André Blanchard, for his services during more than four years. “Thanks to his dedication, he has greatly contributed to the advancement of global cooperation. He also helped Canada to reconnect with its partners to increase our presence in the world and he lent us a hand while we tackle the most important challenges of our time.”