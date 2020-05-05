Body identified in Pointe-à-la-Croix
May 5, 2020 17: 12
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
POINTE-À-LA-CROIX – The Sûreté du Québec has revealed the identity of the remains found by a passer-by on April 29, along the shore of the river Restigouche, Pointe-à-la-Croix in the Gaspé.
This is Maxime Landry, 28 years old, a native of the area but who lived in Carleton when he was reported missing on October 10, 2019. He had been seen for the last time in the area of Alexander street, in Pointe-à-la-Croix, a street located not far from the Restigouche river. The autopsy on the body of Mr. Landry did not reveal any mark of violence, suggesting that it could have been the victim of a criminal act. The body was stuck in the rocks when it was discovered and it has been cleared with heavy machinery.