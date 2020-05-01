Body recovered in Pointe-à-la-Croix
30 April 2020 20: 32
Share
Body recovered in Pointe-à-la-Croix
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
Share
POINTE-À-LA-CROIX — police officers of the Sûreté du Québec and an operator of heavy machinery have spent a good part of the day Thursday to clear a body located the day before by a passerby along the shore of the river Restigouche, Pointe-à-la-Croix in the Gaspé.
The location is situated a little to the east of the interprovincial bridge J. C. Van Horne.
A security perimeter was established around the site. The release requires precautions in order not to damage the body more than it is, which will help with the investigation.
“We can’t say if it is a man or a woman,” said sergeant Claude Doiron, a spokesman for the SQ. The laboratory of forensic science and forensic medicine of Montreal will conduct an autopsy to identify the body.
In the region, a person, Maxime Landry, has been missing since October 10, but the sergeant Doiron notes that it is too early to draw conclusions on the identity of the deceased for the moment.