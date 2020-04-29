Boeing confirms the removal of 10 % of its workforce around the world
Photo: Stephen Brashear / Getty Images / Agence France-Presse
The job cuts will be made via a programme of voluntary redundancies and forced redundancies, and concern the division of civil aviation.
Boeing confirmed Wednesday it will reduce its global workforce by about 10% to make savings, at the moment it is touched of full whip by the pandemic coronavirus which has reduced like skin of sorrow the air transportation and aircraft orders.
These job cuts will be made via a programme of voluntary redundancies and forced redundancies, and concern the division of civil aviation, said ceo David Calhoun, in an internal letter to employees in the wake of the publication of the results of the first quarter.
Mid-April, sources close to the matter, had indicated to AFP that this austerity cure could affect at least 7,000 employees, Boeing employs 70,000 people in the State of Washington, in the north-west of the United States, where most of its factories to civilian aircraft. It has an assembly site for the 787 in South Carolina.
Other details will follow.