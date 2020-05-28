Boeing resumes production of the 737 MAX
Photo: Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
The manufacturer must obtain the green light from authorities on the changes made, particularly on the software latches that were involved in two accidents.
Boeing announced on Wednesday have resumed production of the 737 MAX, aircraft nailed to the ground for more than a year after two accidents close together, having made 346 dead.
The return to service of this aircraft featured, however, is not imminent, because Boeing has yet to get the green light from the civil aviation authorities on the changes made, particularly on the software latches MCAS involved in the two accidents. A flight test supervised by the regulators is needed. Of regulatory sources indicated last week at the AFP that this flight test would not take place until June, which is likely to shake up the calendar of Boeing, which hopes to return in the sky of the 737 MAX to the ” mid-2020 “.
The federal agency of aviation, the FAA, the main regulator of Boeing, for its part, made it known last week that he “had no update” as well for what is the date of certification of the aircraft for pilot training.
“The program 737 has started to assemble the equipment at a low rate, while putting up more than a dozen initiatives to improve the safety of the work environment and the quality of the products “, said on Wednesday the Seattle giant in a press release.
The group had suspended production of the 737 MAX in January, to try to smooth the tensions between his former p.-d. g., Dennis Muilenburg, and the civil aviation authorities and airline customers. Prior to the decision, Boeing was able to produce some 400 737 MAX among the accident of a copy of Ethiopian Airlines march 10, 2019 and December 31.
This aircraft represents more than two-thirds of the order book and is central to the survival of the medium-term aircraft manufacturer, which, as the entire air transport suffers from the health crisis.
In the Face of the pandemic and to save costs, the airlines want to use more of the single-aisle lines that were up here the widebody. The 737 MAX is the only product from Boeing that could compete with the A320NEO and the A220, two models of its european rival Airbus.
In addition to the discount in service, there remains some uncertainty on the resumption of deliveries of the 737 MAX, suspended for a year. The 737 MAX is nailed to the ground since 13 march 2019 after an accident of a copy of Ethiopian Airlines having made 157 dead. This accident occurred just a few months after the crash of a MAX of Lion Air, which killed 189 people.
For the moment, Boeing has begun to detail on Wednesday that the removal of 16,000 jobs, or 10 percent of its workforce, through voluntary redundancies and forced redundancies, announced in April, to make savings.