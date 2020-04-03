Bold Eugene from “the Matchmakers” has rised up her dress, getting rid of the underwear
25-year-old Ukrainian actress and dancer Anna Kosmal, who became super popular after the role in the TV series “Matchmakers”, was charmed by seductive forms
Reports Politeka.net the girl shared fresh scenes in his microblog on Instagram, which appeared in a light dress-a sundress of milky white hue with thin straps.
Is that blind not to notice the incredibly alluring cleavage, and besides, Anya took a risk and didn’t wear underwear.
Kosmal has taken a sensual pose for a hot picture, with his little hem of the dress. The actress languidly looked somewhere to the side, barely tilting his head down. Natural makeup, earrings thin strips and loose hair completed the image of the fairy tale “elf”.
Within hours fans had to put more than 26,000 “hearts”, expressing sincere love for Ana in the comments.