Bolivia authorizes a pest control in the treatment of the COVID-19
The use of ivermectin, a pesticide often used in veterinary medicine, was authorized in Bolivia to treat the COVID-19.
Share
May 13, 2020 22h56
Share
Bolivia authorizes a pest control in the treatment of the COVID-19
AFP
Agence France-Presse
LA PAZ — the ministry of health of Bolivia has authorized Wednesday the use of ivermectin, a pesticide often used in veterinary medicine to treat the COVID-19.
A circular to “the importation and the use of different doses” of this product has been published, announced the minister of health Marcelo Navajas to the tv station Unitel, before saying that the drug “has not been scientifically validated for the treatment of coronavirus”.
For this reason, it should only be administered under the responsibility of a physician, and provided that the patient is informed that the effectiveness of the molecule is not proven for the COVID-19, underlined Mr. Navajas.
Doctors bolivians, exercising mainly in the regions of Santa Cruz (east) and Beni (north-east), have recently revealed to have prescribed the drug to people infected with the new coronavirus responsible for the disease COVID-19.
After these announcements, the pest, which is present in the form of tablets, has started to be asked in the pharmacies and on the black market where the price has increased fivefold, from 10 to 50 bolivianos (1.4 to 7 dollars).