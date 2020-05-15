Bolivia authorizes a pest control in the treatment of the COVID-19

The use of ivermectin, a pesticide often used in veterinary medicine, was authorized in Bolivia to treat the COVID-19.

May 13, 2020

LA PAZ — the ministry of health of Bolivia has authorized Wednesday the use of ivermectin, a pesticide often used in veterinary medicine to treat the COVID-19.

A circular to “the importation and the use of different doses” of this product has been published, announced the minister of health Marcelo Navajas to the tv station Unitel, before saying that the drug “has not been scientifically validated for the treatment of coronavirus”.

For this reason, it should only be administered under the responsibility of a physician, and provided that the patient is informed that the effectiveness of the molecule is not proven for the COVID-19, underlined Mr. Navajas.

Doctors bolivians, exercising mainly in the regions of Santa Cruz (east) and Beni (north-east), have recently revealed to have prescribed the drug to people infected with the new coronavirus responsible for the disease COVID-19.

After these announcements, the pest, which is present in the form of tablets, has started to be asked in the pharmacies and on the black market where the price has increased fivefold, from 10 to 50 bolivianos (1.4 to 7 dollars).

Bolivia has recorded 2 964 cases of COVID-19.

AFP, Aizar Raldes

“This drug is taken very easily, is very cheap, it is possible to have recourse to it in all the land, and it eliminates (coronavirus) from the body in five days”, assured Monday the doctor Erland Vaca Diez, while acknowledging that its effectiveness had not been established at 100%.

The ivermectin is an antiparasitic of preferred in veterinary medicine, but which was also used in some types of parasite human,” said the national Director of epidemiology, Virgilio Prieto.

The molecule is especially prescribed for the treatment of scabies.

“We’ll wait for clinical trials,” warned his side the president of the College of physicians of La Paz, Luis Larrea, putting also caution against self-medication.

Bolivia, whose population is confined since march 17, has recorded 2 964 cases of novel coronavirus and 128 deaths.

