Bolivia: suspected of corruption, the minister of Health returned and arrested
The minister of bolivia to the Health, Marcelo Navajas is suspected of corruption during the purchase of respirators for patients COVID-19.
May 20, 2020 22h02
LA PAZ — minister of bolivia to the Health, Marcelo Navajas, who is suspected of corruption during the purchase of respirators for patients COVID-19, was arrested Wednesday and sent by the interim president of bolivia Jeanine Añez.
Mr. Navajas “is held in the premises of the special Force of fight against crime (FELCC) in La Paz,” said the commander of that unit, colonel Ivan Rojas.
The arrest and the dismissal of the minister intervened a day after Mrs. Añez had ordered the opening of an investigation for a “possible corruption” regarding the purchase of respirators.
Two other officials of the ministry of Health were also arrested.
Bolivia has purchased 179 respirators to a Spanish company for almost $ 5 million, at a unit price of 27 683 dollars. However, the company offered a price in the range between 9 500 and 11 000 euros (between 10 312 and 11 941 dollars).
Another Spanish company would have served as an intermediary.
The purchase of respirators has been funded by the inter-american development Bank (IDB). In this respect, two officials of the international financial organisation have been summoned by the police to be interviewed.
The scandal broke during the weekend when doctors complained that the devices were not adapted to the intensive care units of hospitals in bolivia. Information on suspicions of over-billing have then begun to circulate.
On Wednesday, the president Añez said on Twitter that “the contract for respirators which is the subject of an investigation was 4 773 600 dollars,” and that Bolivia had already paid 2 028 780 dollars. She was said to have ordered “that not a penny more is paid for these medical equipment.
Ms. Añez “has decided to dismiss the minister of Health” to “avoid any interference in the work of justice”, said the minister of Communication, Isabel Fernandez.
Eidy Roca, vice-minister of Health, has been named acting minister.
Jeanine Añez, a senator from the right, became acting president in November 2019 after the resignation of the socialist president, Evo Morales, following a post-election crisis.
It is the target of criticism from the opposition in the case of the purchase of respirators.
“There must be an explanation of a serious government,” said the former president’s centrist Carlos Mesa. The economist Luis Arce, dolphin, Evo Morales, who lives in exile in Argentina, believes that “the bolivian government continues to act so late and careless”.
Ms. Añez is also facing a strong political pressure from the opposition, which calls for the rapid convening of general elections. Originally set for may 3, the elections were postponed sine die by the power of the interim due to the pandemic of COVID-19.
Bolivia has recorded nearly 4 500 to contamination and about 190 deaths, according to the latest official figures. The country is still in confinement, introduced on march 17, and the borders are closed at least until the end of the month.