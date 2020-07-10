Bolsonaro said he was going “very well” and continues to advocate hydroxychloroquine
The president of the brazilian Jair Bolsonaro greet his fellow-countrymen outside his official residence, the palace of Dawn, Brasilia on Thursday.
BRASILIA — brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who has announced on Tuesday to have contracted the COVID-19, said Thursday on Facebook that he was going “very well” and has again advocated the use of hydroxychloroquine, a drug controversial.
Mr. Bolsonaro, 65, appeared in his communication in a live, weekly on Facebook, conducted in his official residence.
He seemed in good form and was not accompanied, as is often the case, ministers or senior officials and the interpreter, the usual language of signs was not present.
The president of the far-right has, since the beginning of the crisis, toned down the severity of the epidemic and has criticized the containment measures decided by the governors in the brazilian States, stating that the priority was not to block the country’s economy.
Mr. Bolsonaro said he has felt bad at the end of last week, he had begun to take each day one tablet of hydroxychloroquine.
This drug that is originally used to combat malaria and is used in many countries to combat the COVID-19, but its effectiveness has not been formally proven, and the issue divides profoundly the global scientific community.
“I say very clearly,” said Mr. Bolsonaro in his video. “I took [hydroxychloroquine] and it worked, and I’m very well, thanks be to God. And that those who criticize offer at least one alternative.”
It has, however, denied making “propaganda for the hydroxychloroquine”.
Mr. Bolsonaro said in its response to the decision Wednesday by Facebook to delete accounts linked to him and his entourage. He denied that there was “hate messages” on his accounts or on those of his three sons involved in politics.
“We can not lose the freedom of the press,” said Mr Bolsonaro.
It has shown Internet pages and articles in the press calling for his death and the images in which he appears beheaded, and said to him not to seek “the removal of the page of the person”.
“I defy the media, particularly the television channels that give visibility to it, to show a text of hatred of me, an image of hatred of me, on my Facebook, on the Facebook of my son”, he said.
Brazil is currently the second country in terms of contamination at the COVID-19, and deaths related to this disease, behind the United States.
The death toll was Thursday 69 184, with an increase of 1224 during the previous 24 hours.
The president of bolivia tested positive
The acting president of Bolivia Jeanine Añez announced on Thursday that she had tested positive for coronavirus and she was fine.
“I’m positive the COVID-19, I’m fine, I will be working in isolation. Together, we will go forward”, wrote on her Twitter account Ms. Añez, who was a candidate in the presidential election on 6 September.
“I’ll be in quarantine for 14 days and do another test. I feel good,” added the leader of the right 53-year-old in a video posted on the same account.
This is the second head of State in south america, positive for the coronavirus, after the brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who made the announcement Tuesday. In Venezuela, the number two in the regime, Diosdado Cabello has also been infected.
In Bolivia, three members of the government Añez, including the ministers of the Presidency, Yerko Nunez and Health Eidy Roca, had indicated in recent days that they had been contaminated.
Jeanine Añez, a senator from the right, has become interim president of Bolivia following the resignation and departure for exile of left-wing president Evo Morales in November 2019.
Bolivia, which has 11 million inhabitants, registered a total of 42 984 cases of contamination and deplores 1577-related deaths COVID-19.
The government believes that at the date of the elections in September that Bolivia will have approximately 130, 000 cases of contamination.