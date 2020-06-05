Bombardier Aviation abolish 2500 jobs by 2020
Photo: Ryan Remiorz Archives The canadian Press
Bombardier Aviation intends to lower deliveries of business aircraft in the industry as a whole of approximately 30 % over 12 months due to the pandemic.
Bombardier Aviation announced Friday that it will reduce its workforce by approximately 2,500 employees in a phased manner by 2020. The majority of these deletions of positions will affect its manufacturing activities in Canada.
The company explains that this measure is necessitated by the challenges posed by current market conditions related to the pandemic COVID-19.
Bombardier Aviation intends to lower deliveries of business aircraft in the industry as a whole of approximately 30 % over 12 months due to the pandemic. The staff reductions will allow the company to emerge from the crisis on solid foundations, she believes.
On Thursday, the multinational based in Montreal, announced the temporary layoff of 196 employees working on the transit services on a regional basis in the Greater Toronto area, referring to a sharp drop in the number of users because, here too, the pandemic of COVID-19.