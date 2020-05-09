Bombardier will expose it to criticism if she asks for help?
An airliner Airbus A2220 assembly in Mirabel
Share
8 may 2020 15h18
Updated at 19h27
Share
Bombardier will expose it to criticism if she asks for help?
Julien Arsenault
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — While she thinks to knock at the door of governments, Bombardier expose it to a storm of criticism accusing it of living on the hangers of the State if she gets help to navigate the turbulence caused by the COVID-19? May be less this time, say observers, who have still questions.
“In this case, we can’t directly blame the company for the pandemic, estimated the president and a director of the board of directors of the Institute for governance of private and public organizations (IGOPP), Yvan Allaire, during a phone interview. This is not the result of bad decisions on his part.”
Bombardier, which has seen virtually all of its plants find themselves in forced quarantine, has drawn approximately US $ 1.6 billion in cash in the first quarter – a rate that is expected to continue until the end of June approximately because it has been unable to deliver some of the planes and orders were less important. She also posted a net loss of US $ 200 million.
This has prompted the manufacturer of planes and trains to prove the holding of discussions with all governments – including that of Québec, where it is present. The need, he would like to for example be able to rely on a form of financing for planes built but which have not been delivered to customers.
In a telephone conference call Thursday, president and chief executive officer of Bombardier, Eric Martel, who took over from Alain Bellemare on 6 April, has explained that the aid would be “temporary”.
“The dynamic is not the same as it was five years since the company is not the only one to experience difficulties, has estimated the expert in corporate governance and professor at Concordia University Michel Magnan. But in terms of governance, the company is still controlled by the family Beaudoin-Bombardier. This has been an irritant in the past and that will continue to attract attention.”
When the same questions
The other hand, several other companies will need government assistance in order to get through the crisis, he added, giving the example of the retailer Aldo, just place it in the shelter of his creditors.
“Why would a company rather than another? This may place governments on a slippery ground,” said Mr. Magnan.
According to the professor at Concordia University, a president such as Eric Martel, who has spent five years at Hydro-Québec before returning to the fold, is an asset for the company, since the latter has learned the inner workings of the machinery of government during his time at the head of the State company.
Bombardier had been plunged into a controversy in 2017 because of the emoluments of Mr. Bellemare, and other members of senior management, including shared bonuses totalling nearly US $ 7 million even if the company had conducted thousands of layoffs in the previous year, in addition to receiving $ 1.3 billion of the State to save the C Series.
In order to make the pills, the assistance should be repayable, according to MESSRS Magnan and Allaire. In addition, the president and ceo of the IGOPP believes that there should not be any bonuses awarded to the executives if the results are not at the rendezvous and that it reduces the effective.
Discounts
From 1986 to 2009, Bombardier claimed to have received loans totaling $ 596 million, respectively, of the part of the Québec, Ontario and the federal government for the development of different aircraft programs. With the interests, 760 million $ have been given, ” she says. The company has also earned 816 million $ in loans – which one is 372,5 million $ of Ottawa for the development of the Global 7500 in 2009 and 2017.
The calculations of the company do not take into account the injection of $ 1.3 billion made by Québec in the program in the C Series, which has been renamed A220 since it is controlled by Airbus.