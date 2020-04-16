Bombardier will manufacture respirators
Photo: Graham Hughes Archive The canadian Press
The manufacturer of planes and trains has indicated that it would conduct sanding, painting and assembly equipment for O-Two Medical Technologies.
Bombardier will manufacture 18 000 fans for the ontario government, in its plant temporarily closed in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
The manufacturer of planes and trains has indicated that it would conduct sanding, painting and assembly equipment for O-Two Medical Technologies, a company of Brampton, Ontario, which manufactures products for respiratory care.
O-Two has found that its supply chain was disrupted by the pandemic COVID-19 and started to search for help to make fans portable, because of the looming shortage of these products in Canada, has explained Bombardier in an e-mail.
The plant intends to start work on the 27th of April, with between 40 and 50 employees — most of which have been temporarily laid off for a period of three to four months.
The montreal company, which has laid off 70 % of its workforce in Canada due to the pandemic, has suspended its operations at the plant, since all activities deemed non-essential have been suspended across the country.
The plant, which had 1100 workers last summer, employs only about 420 people since the end of two of its main contracts — for the streetcars of the Toronto Transit Commission and the cars Metrolinx GO Transit — in the past few months.
The new work will include the assembly of display screens and the installation of boxes of battery as well as the inspection and the expedition to O-Two, who will be doing the final assembly and testing.
Shares of Bombardier were trading slightly above 40 cents over the past three weeks, remaining near their lows of 25 years, because of declines in credit ratings and its debt of $ 9.3 billion US$.
The company will be reduced to a single source of income, business aircraft, now that she has announced, in February, the sale of its rail division to the French giant Alstom SA, while demand for private aircraft declined with the economic downturn, more broad-triggered by the pandemic.