Bonuses extended at Rona and Réno-Dépot
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
The thousands of employees working in the Rona stores, Reno-Depot, Lowe’s, call centers, as well as in the institutions of the supply chain of Lowe’s, said the giant to the hardware and renovation.
The premium COVID-19 $ 2 per hour as affect the workers of the stores Réno-Dépôt and Rona will continue ultimately to be paid during the month of July.
Lowe’s Canada has confirmed the information on Monday, to the great satisfaction of the main trade union in the sector, the Workers of the united food and commercial (UFCW), an affiliate of the FTQ. Initially, the premium of $ 2 per hour had been announced for an indefinite period, has indicated the direction of the company in an interview.
The thousands of employees working in the Rona stores, Reno-Depot, Lowe’s, call centers, as well as in the institutions of the supply chain of Lowe’s, said the giant to the hardware and renovation. “We want to recognize the hard work of our associates and their constant dedication to serve our customers and meet their needs, both in-store and online,” explained the senior vice president of human resources at Lowe’s Canada, Marc Macdonald.
Proof
The syndicat des TUAC welcomed the announcement, who represents 35,000 workers in the retail trade in Quebec — hardware stores and grocery stores. “It is a proof that, in spite of the déconfinement, the value of our work must be recognized all the time, not just in times of crisis “, commented in an interview, the communications officer of the UFCW, Roxane Larouche.
The UFCW promised, moreover, to “maintain the pressure” on employers to ensure that the remuneration of these workers should be increased over the long term and that this be reflected in the collective agreements.
We want to recognize the hard work of our associates and their constant dedication
— Marc Macdonald
Moreover, the employer confirms that the bonus compensation becomes for him an asset to attract of the workforce, in an era where it is difficult. “In a context where recruitment is a challenge, we believe that the extension of the premium special temporary on the rate schedule during the month of July we will attract and retain associates talented in the country,” said Mr. Macdonald. “It serves as leverage to make the hiring and retention of labour “, also believes Mrs. Larouche, of the UFCW.
At Lowe’s Canada, more than a thousand positions are still vacant in the different establishments, both for part-time work and full-time, including 510 in Ontario and 435 in Quebec, has been provided. Lowe’s employs 26 000 people in the country.
Food workers have been less fortunate than those at a hardware store, since in general, their premiums come to an end in June. Cargill is, however, one exception, since the premiums will be maintained until the end of August, noted the union of the UFCW.