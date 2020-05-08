Boris Johnson compares the fight against the COVID-19 to the Second world War
The prime minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson visited Thursday in the chapel of the royal british inside of Westminster abbey, on the eve of the celebrations surrounding the 75th anniversary of the capitulation of nazi Germany.
May 7, 2020 22h28
Agence France-Presse
LONDON — british prime minister Boris Johnson has compared the Second world War in the “new struggle” against the pandemic coronavirus, in a letter to veterans, released on Friday, the anniversary of the capitulation of nazi Germany.
“On this anniversary, we are engaged in a new fight against the coronavirus, which requires the same spirit of national effort that you have incarnated 75 years ago,” writes Boris Johnson in the veterans.
Because of the measurements of distance taken in the fight against the pandemic, “we can only pay you homage with parades and celebrations of street as we have done in the past, your loved ones may not be able to visit you,” said the conservative leader. “But let us, proud fellow-countrymen, to be the first to convey our gratitude, our thanks from the bottom of my heart, and our solemn oath: we will always remember you.”
In the United Kingdom, the commemoration will begin at 11 a.m. local (6 o’clock, the hour of Quebec) for a time of national remembrance and the two minutes of silence.
Queen Elizabeth II will be addressing the British in a recorded speech that will be broadcast by the BBC in 21h London time (16h, Quebec standard time), the exact time that her father, king George VI was expressed on the radio in 1945.