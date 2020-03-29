Bozena of Rynska showed newborn daughter
Six months ago, a widowed socialite Bozhena Rynska on his page in Instagram reported that she is the daughter of Igor Malashenko.
So the other day it became known that the first child of Bozena was born less than a month ago. March 5 surrogate mother gave birth to journalist a healthy girl called a beautiful name Eugenia.
Bozena loves the baby. She is sure that the daughter of her father, she has the same trim as the Pope’s nose and clever, shrewd look.
“Ganulka very often smile and COO. It is very large. Now generally for two months pull. And adult right now,” says Bozena.
Bozena of Rynska became a mother Though Rynska immediately and not reported on the replenishment of the family, that her daughter was born, fans suspected after Bozena accidentally let slip about the nanny. True then, she did not answer Intrusive questions about the child, probably her magazine Hello the Treaty, according to which, he can’t write about her daughter sooner than would be opublikovan report about her family in the latest issue of the publication.
We will remind, Bozhena Rynska and her husband Igor Malashenko has repeatedly tried to become parents, however, health problems did not allow her to bear a child. After several unsuccessful attempts to make IVF, the couple decided to hire the services of a surrogate mother. Only a few months after Igor did not, it turned out that one embryo is still stuck and Bozena finally becoming a mother.
