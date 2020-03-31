BP adopted a law on land market
The Verkhovna Rada adopted the law “On amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine on the circulation of lands of agricultural purpose”
For the adoption of the bill 2178-10 second reading and in General with technical and legal amendments voted 259 deputies.
According to the agreement approved before the vote, the amendment act will come into force from 1 July 2021, instead of 1 October 2020, as previously planned.
In this case, before 1 January 2024 to acquire land for agricultural purposes can only citizens of Ukraine with a total area of 100 ha. After that, the maximum limit on the purchase of land increased to 10 thousand hectares.
Legal entity until 2024 to buy agricultural land will not. An exception is made for banks that can acquire the right of ownership to pledged for loans land, but will be obliged to sell them for two years.
A breach of these limitations will be the basis for the recognition of the sale of land invalid and also for the confiscation of the land.
In addition, the law provides that until January 1, 2030, the sale price of agricultural land owners land shares (shares) cannot be less than their normative monetary evaluation.
The sale of agricultural land state and municipal property is prohibited.
Prohibits the direct or indirect acquisition of land by foreigners, stateless persons and legal entities-nonresidents. The law stipulates that foreigners can become owners of the land through the registered company in Ukraine only upon approval in the referendum.
Under any circumstances it prohibits the acquisition by legal entities with foreign owners of property rights to land plots of agricultural purpose, which are located closer than 50 kilometers from the state border (except the state border of Ukraine, which takes place by sea).
Also prohibited the sale of land to legal entities, the beneficiaries of which are unidentified, shareholders or ultimate beneficiaries of which are citizens of the aggressor state, belonging to terrorist organizations or persons in respect of which Ukraine has imposed sanctions.
The ban on the purchase of land is also set for companies, shareholders or ultimate beneficiaries of which are foreign States or their owners are registered in offshore zones or in countries covered by the International group on counteraction to money laundering (FATF) list of States not cooperating in the sphere of counteraction to laundering of proceeds of crime.
The Cabinet of Ministers within six months from the date of publication of the act was instructed to develop and approve the procedure for financial support of citizens and legal entities (including farms) for the acquisition of land for agricultural purposes.