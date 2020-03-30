BP has allowed “the Ukrspirt” to produce raw materials for antiseptics
The Verkhovna Rada has supported the bill No. 3275, which, in particular, allows to produce disinfectant (raw material for antiseptics) on the basis of plants of SE “Ukrspirt”.
It is noted that for these purposes will operate additional plants “Ukrspirt”.
“Until April 30 the SE “Ukrspirt” will produce sanitizer immediately on the basis of their works.
The procedure is as follows: the domestic producers provide to us Tara, we produce alcohol, we are denaturation and produce a disinfectant (according to the approved formula). The whole process is under the supervision of the employees of the State tax service”, – said the acting head of GP “Ukrspirt” Sergey Bleskun.
Recall:
The Verkhovna Rada adopted in General the bill No. 3275 on amendments to some legislative acts aimed at ensuring additional social and economic guarantees in connection with the distribution of coronavirus disease (COVID-2019).
For this decision voted 312 deputies.