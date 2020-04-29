BP hit by oil crisis
Stuart Conway Agence France-Presse
A platform of British Petroleum
The giant british BP oil announced on Tuesday a heavy net loss of $ 4.4 billion in the first quarter, hit by the failure of an oil market hit by the pandemic.
BP, as the sector as a whole, is facing an unprecedented crisis, marked by the dramatic collapse of oil prices in march, mainly because of a worldwide demand to stop. The group had a net profit of 2.9 billion a year earlier, he said in a press release.
The price to fall, which continued in April, with a barrel from the us who is even passed in the negative, signalling a year nightmare for the sector and BP. The group is also particularly sensitive to the u.s. market since the acquisition of assets in the shale more than $ 10 billion from the mining group BHP in 2018.
“Our industry is affected by shocks on the supply and demand of a magnitude never before seen “, is the group general manager, Bernard Looney. BP explains that the very sharp decline in demand, due to the containment of the population and to movement restrictions, results in a saturation of the storage capacity, which weighs heavily on the price.
At the same time, according to the group, the efforts of the countries of the Opec and its partners to limit the production of 10 million barrels per day should have of the evil to rebalance the market in the short term.
BP expects to produce even less in the second quarter, compared to the first, while its activities in refining will still be idling and seal the margins. In total, production was down 2.8% in the first quarter from a year ago to 3.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.
To cushion the shock, BP recalls have put in place a series of measures, including a reduction of 25 % of its investment spending, which will fall to $ 12 billion this year. In parallel, the group will conduct a program savings of $ 2.5 billion by the end of 2021, focusing on the digital and synergies between activities. It has also strengthened its cash position, which stood at $ 32 billion at the end of march, with credit facilities and bond loans.
Fall courses
The price of a barrel of reference, the United States, fell sharply on Tuesday, after a fall of 25 % on the eve, shaken by the disengagement of a large us fund in an environment that is worse for the market of black gold. In mid-session, the barrel american WTI for delivery in June dropped 9.3% over the close of Monday, 11,59 US$, after touching a minimum 10,07 US $an hour earlier, a fall at that time of more than 21 %. He finished the session 12,34 US$, a decline of 44 cents compared to Monday.
A barrel of Brent North sea for June back to the top-20 US $20,34 US $in London, up 2.4 %.
“The price of oil (us) continues to decline due to concerns over the storage and the application, but also under the effect of speculative movements,” said Al Stanton, RBC, in a note. The analyst emphasizes the “radical change of strategy” of a financial actor important, the u.s. fund United States Oil Fund (USO) who, still smarting from the price to fall uncontrolled from the beginning of last week to the approach of the term of the previous contract, has chosen to spread its exposure to the crude american, in the time, rather than focusing on the contracts under the closest.
The oil market is still stuck in front of an equation that it is difficult to solve, that of a request in a free fall caused by the pandemic COVID-19 compared to an offer that is slowing down, but in proportions much less important. The surplus of black gold inflates the stocks at high speed, raising fears of a complete saturation of reserves in the short term.