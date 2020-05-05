Brazil: Bolsonaro advocates the déconfinement in front of thousands of protesters
Instead of stir up the crowd as he had done previously, Jair Bolsonaro is simply to make a brief speech in front of a camera. He then descended the ramp, alongside his daughter, Laura, 9 years old, to greet the protesters, but has not approached more than two metres.
May 3, 2020 21h47
May 3, 2020 21h47
BRASÍLIA — in Front of thousands of protesters came to the support in Brasilia, the brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro reiterated Sunday his speech anticonfinement while the number of cases of coronavirus explodes in his country.
“The destruction of jobs on the part of some governors is irresponsible and unacceptable. We are going to pay the high price to the future”, said the head of the State during a live transmission of the event on Facebook.
In Brazil, the containment measures are the responsibility of the governors of the States, which impose locally a more or less strict.
Sunday’s demonstration in Brasilia was attended by a crowd more numerous than in past weeks, with many signs against Rodrigo Maia, president of the chamber of deputies, or Sergio Moro, ex-minister of Justice, who has resigned with a bang last week. Others favoured a “military intervention”.
But unlike previous events, the president of the extreme right — who was not wearing a mask — is maintained at a distance from his supporters, from the ramp monumental of his official residence in the palace of the Alvorada palace.