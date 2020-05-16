Brazil: Bolsonaro application for entrepreneurs of the “strike hard” against the containment in São Paulo
The president of the brazilian Jair Bolsonaro calls all day for the population to return to work, despite the containment part is ordained in the State of São Paulo.
May 14, 2020 22: 30
Updated at 23h13
Agence France-Presse
BRASILIA — brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was asked Thursday to the entrepreneurs of the “strike hard” against the governor João Doria, which advocates the containment against the coronavirus in the State of São Paulo, economic powerhouse of the country.
For Bolsonaro, firmly opposed to the containment while the pandemic is accelerating in Brazil, it is not to conduct a “war” whose stake is the largest economy in Latin America.
“A [single] man decides the future of São Paulo, decides of the future of the Brazilian economy,” said Mr. Bolsonaro during a video conference with the bosses of companies. “The issue is serious, it is war. It is Brazil that is in the game.”
The governor had imposed at the end of march, containment, partial closure of shops, non-essential, etc] to its 46 million citizens, that it has extended until may 31. It is now considering a confinement much more strict in this State, which is by far the largest home in the country with more than 54 000 confirmed cases (27 % of the total) and 4315 deaths (30 %).
Mr. Doria, and a dozen other governors have announced Wednesday as hairdressing, beauty and gyms do would open on not, despite the presidential decree that has been added to a list of”essential activities” that are to be maintained in spite of the pandemic.
“Once again, the president Bolsonaro stopped defending the health of Brazilians to attack those who work to defend lives”, wrote João Doria on Twitter. “He prefers to jet-ski, practice shooting or barbecues. During this time thousands of Brazilians die.”
The governors and mayors have the latitude to decide on measures against the coronavirus in Brazil, much to the chagrin of Jair Bolsonaro, who calls every day the population back to work, ahead of a sharp recession.