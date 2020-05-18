Brazil: Bolsonaro critical to new containment measures
The president of the brazilian Jair Bolsonaro
May 16, 2020 21h03
SAO PAULO — brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has once again criticized Saturday the containment measures, at a time when Brazil is the fourth country in the world most affected in term of contamination.
“Unemployment, hunger and misery will be the future of those who support the tyranny of total isolation”, has tweeted the leader of the extreme right.
Brazil, with at least 233 142 cases were detected, and 15 of 633 dead, is now the fourth country in the world most affected in term of contamination. But experts believe that, in the absence of testing in an adequate number of cases could be up to fifteen times more numerous.
The president Bolsonaro argues in favour of a “return to normal” with economic arguments and promotes the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of the disease.
He also re-tweeted Saturday, a four-minute video titled, How to achieve the dream of immunity.
On these images, an unidentified man who presents himself as a doctor assures that “what determines whether a person will live or die in the face of contamination by the virus is its immunity”.
“What prevails”, he adds, “this is not the power of aggression of the virus but the fragility of the people”.
BRAZIL CROSSES THE THRESHOLD OF 15 000 DEAD
Brazil has crossed Saturday the threshold of 15 000 people died of the new coronavirus, and approximately 230 000 people have been infected, according to official statistics.
Brazil is the Latin American country most affected by the virus, which has already made over 310 000 deaths in the world. Brazil has registered 816 deaths and 14 919 new cases in the last 24 hours.
Despite the advance of the pandemic, the president Jair Bolsonaro has attacked the containment measures taken by governors of some States in the country, after the departure of his second minister of Health due to disputes related to the management of the crisis of the sars coronavirus. AFP