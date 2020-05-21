Brazil is betting on chloroquine, a “miracle cure,” said Bolsonaro

Louis Genot

Agence France-Presse

RIO DE JANEIRO — the ministry of Health of Brazil has recommended on Wednesday the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for patients slightly affected by the COVID-19, after weeks of pressure from the president Jair Bolsonaro, who sees it as a miracle cure.

This recommendation was made in a document of the ministry in the aftermath of the announcement of a daily record of deaths from the coronavirus, the crossing of the threshold of 1000 for the first time.

Previously, the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in the public health services, the brazilian was reserved for severe cases of COVID-19.

The strong pressure exercised by the president Bolsonaro, convinced effects – to this day not scientifically proven – chloroquine in the fight against the pandemic, has pushed last Friday the resignation of Nelson Teich, the second minister of Health to leave his post in less than a month.

His successor has not yet been chosen, and the holder by acting, Eduardo Pazuello, a general, should “stay long” at his post, revealed that the head of State on Wednesday.

“There is still no scientific evidence, but (chloroquine) is used to be under control in Brazil and in the world. We are at war, it is better to be defeated than to be ashamed of not fighting”, tweeted the president of the far-right on Wednesday.

Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil

AP, Eraldo Peres

Brazil reported Tuesday a net acceleration of confirmed cases and deaths (+ 1 179 dead in 24 hours) and deplores the fact that already 17 971 dead.

The peak is expected in June in this country, which has more than half of the confirmed cases in Latin America and the Caribbean. It is also the third country in the world in terms of confirmed cases, after the United States and Russia.

But the president Bolsonaro has not ceased to put into perspective the scale of the pandemic and to criticize the containment measures taken by the governors of most of the 27 States. He wants to get the economy running.

“No other treatment available”

In its new guidelines, the department recommends taking the chloroquine and HCQ, a derivative used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis early symptoms.

The protocol of the ministry emphasises, however, that”there is no guarantee of a positive result” and that chloroquine, an antimalarial drug, may cause side effects, “severe” up to “serious failures of some organs” and “to the death”.

“As there are no comprehensive studies proving the benefits of these molecules for the treatment of the COVID-19, (…) the decision to prescribe rests with the physician, with the agreement of the patient”, says the document.

The ministry says that the public health services “have already been widely used chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of other infectious diseases”, adding that it “does not exist, for the moment, other effective treatments available.”

Ten of the pharmacies contacted by theAFP on Wednesday, in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo were all out of stock of these two drugs for several weeks.

Some brazilian patients with lupus have reported on the social networks of great difficulty to procure the hydroxychloroquine.

“Medicine”right

Most of the major countries affected, such as the United States and France, has authorized the HCQ only in the context of clinical trials or the hospital for the serious cases, after joint decision of the doctors.

In Senegal, the health authorities have given their green light for its prescription in a hospital environment.

Tuesday evening Jair Bolsonaro recalled, in an interview broadcasted on the internet, that the u.s. president Donald Trump himself had announced on Monday to take every day one tablet of hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure.

The day where Brazil was crossed for the first time the milestone of 1000 dead in 24 hours, he even allowed a joke, saying that “the people of the right are taking chloroquine, those on the left side of the Tubaina”, a soft drink, cheap.

The head of State also revealed that he was keeping in reserve a “small box” of chloroquine tablets in case her mother of 93-year-old would need.

At the end of march, the president of the far-right had the headlines by launching as if it was contaminated, the coronavirus would only be a “small flu”, because of his “past sports” to the army.

