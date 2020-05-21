Brazil is betting on chloroquine, a “miracle cure,” said Bolsonaro
Previously, the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in Brazil was reserved for severe cases of COVID-19. Now, we also recommended for patients slightly affected.
20 may 2020
Louis Genot
Agence France-Presse
RIO DE JANEIRO — the ministry of Health of Brazil has recommended on Wednesday the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for patients slightly affected by the COVID-19, after weeks of pressure from the president Jair Bolsonaro, who sees it as a miracle cure.
This recommendation was made in a document of the ministry in the aftermath of the announcement of a daily record of deaths from the coronavirus, the crossing of the threshold of 1000 for the first time.
Previously, the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in the public health services, the brazilian was reserved for severe cases of COVID-19.
The strong pressure exercised by the president Bolsonaro, convinced effects – to this day not scientifically proven – chloroquine in the fight against the pandemic, has pushed last Friday the resignation of Nelson Teich, the second minister of Health to leave his post in less than a month.
His successor has not yet been chosen, and the holder by acting, Eduardo Pazuello, a general, should “stay long” at his post, revealed that the head of State on Wednesday.
“There is still no scientific evidence, but (chloroquine) is used to be under control in Brazil and in the world. We are at war, it is better to be defeated than to be ashamed of not fighting”, tweeted the president of the far-right on Wednesday.