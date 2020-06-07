Brazil: the government is accused of “making invisible” the people who died of coronavirus
Brazil has more than 600 000 cases of contamination to the COVID-19 to 35 000 deaths.
SAO PAULO — The regional health authorities in Brazil have accused Saturday the government of Jair Bolsonaro of the “make invisible” the dead of the coronavirus after a responsible officer of the ministry of Health had put in doubt the official report.
“The attempt authoritarian, insensitive, inhumane and unethical to make invisible the dead of the COVID-19 will not prosper,” said the national Council of health secretaries, organization that brings together those authorities.
The day before, the ministry had ceased to press on the total of the dead in Brazil, to do more to give than the number of the last 24 hours. The website with the official statistics had also been removed that day, and came back online on Saturday with just the numbers on the last day, without a regional assessment, or earlier.
“From the point of view of health, it is a tragedy that we are seeing (…) Does not inform, means that the State is more harmful than the virus”, has accused Saturday in an interview broadcast on social networks the former minister of Health, Mr. Bolsonaro, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, sacked in April after expressing his disagreement with the policy of the federal government.