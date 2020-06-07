Brazil: the government is accused of “making invisible” the people who died of coronavirus

Brésil: le gouvernement accusé de «rendre invisibles» les morts du coronavirus

Brésil: le gouvernement accusé de «rendre invisibles» les morts du coronavirus

Brazil has more than 600 000 cases of contamination to the COVID-19 to 35 000 deaths.

6 June 2020

Updated at 21h34

Brazil: the government is accused of “making invisible” the people who died of coronavirus

SAO PAULO — The regional health authorities in Brazil have accused Saturday the government of Jair Bolsonaro of the “make invisible” the dead of the coronavirus after a responsible officer of the ministry of Health had put in doubt the official report.

“The attempt authoritarian, insensitive, inhumane and unethical to make invisible the dead of the COVID-19 will not prosper,” said the national Council of health secretaries, organization that brings together those authorities.

The day before, the ministry had ceased to press on the total of the dead in Brazil, to do more to give than the number of the last 24 hours. The website with the official statistics had also been removed that day, and came back online on Saturday with just the numbers on the last day, without a regional assessment, or earlier.

“From the point of view of health, it is a tragedy that we are seeing (…) Does not inform, means that the State is more harmful than the virus”, has accused Saturday in an interview broadcast on social networks the former minister of Health, Mr. Bolsonaro, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, sacked in April after expressing his disagreement with the policy of the federal government.

Brésil: le gouvernement accusé de «rendre invisibles» les morts du coronavirus

Brazil has more than 600 000 cases of contamination to the COVID-19.

AFP, Mauro Pimentel

On Friday, the acting secretary to the Science, the Technology and Equipment strategic Carlos Wizard had told the newspaper Globo that the official report would be revised downwards because of figures “fanciful and manipulated”.

The regional authorities that enable them to establish a sense scandalisées. “His statement is crude, misleading, devoid of any sense of ethics, humanity and respect, deserves our utter contempt, our disapproval and our disgust,” they wrote.

“From the point of view of health, it is a tragedy that we are seeing (…) Does not inform, means that the State is more harmful than the virus. ”


Luiz Henrique Mandetta, ex-minister of Health

Questioned by theAFP on Saturday, Mr. Wizard stated that the figures would in fact not be revised. “We’re not interested in unearthing the dead. We do not want to revise the past, we are more concerned about the present and the future”, he justified.

This millionaire who made his fortune through the teaching of the English language is without experience in the field of health. But he criticized the balance sheet of Mr. Mandetta, a doctor.

“When have emerged in the first cases the direction chosen was that with the first symptoms it was not necessary to go to the hospital, because this would cause a gathering of persons. If the disease progressed, it was necessary that the people see a doctor. Unfortunately, following these recommendations, we have lost thousands of Brazilians”, he said.

He recalled that the ministry of Health called today an “early treatment” with a set of drugs, including hydroxychloroquine, which divides the world scientific community.

RIO DE JANEIRO HAS RELAXED THE CONTAINMENT

The governor of Rio de Janeiro announced the easing from Saturday of the containment measures taken to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

A decree signed by the governor, Wilson Witzel, and published on the Friday evening, authorizes the partial reopening of the bars, restaurants, shopping centers, and the resumption of some sporting activities.

The State of Rio de Janeiro, with more than 6,400 deaths and over 63,000 cases of COVID-19, is the second with the largest number of victims of the pandemic in Brazil.

Brésil: le gouvernement accusé de «rendre invisibles» les morts du coronavirus

Rio de Janeiro allows the partial reopening of the bars, restaurants, shopping centers, and the resumption of some sporting activities.

AP, Silvia Izquierdo

“Thanks to the restrictive measures that we have put in place on 16 march and which are relaxed partially from Saturday, we have saved more than 46,000 lives,” wrote Mr. Witzel on Twitter.

In the morning of Saturday, many of the Locals are made on the beaches of the “Cidade maravilhosa”.

