Brazil : the mayor of Sao Paulo tested positive for the coronavirus
The mayor of Sao Paulo, Bruno Covas, who is fighting against a cancer since last year, announced on Saturday that he had been tested positive to the new coronavirus.
13 June 2020 22: 59
Updated at 23: 00
Agence France-Presse
RIO DE JANEIRO — The mayor of Sao Paulo, Bruno Covas, who is fighting against a cancer since last year, announced on Saturday that he had been tested positive for novel coronavirus, but was assured that he would remain at the head of the largest city in Brazil.
“Today, I was tested positive for the coronavirus. I’m doing well. No symptom”, he assured on Instagram.
In a video posted on the same social network, it has revealed to have received this result at the end of a routine screening after having been tested negative four times before.
“The recommendation of my doctor, as I have no symptoms, is to stay at home. It is not necessary to leave my position, I will be able to do online meetings,” added the young mayor of 40 years, indicating that he should stay home a dozen days.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Bruno Covas had installed a bed in his office at the town hall, to be available 24h/24h to look after the sanitary crisis that have hit its $ 12.2 million of administered.
Last October, the examinations have detected a serious cancer of the digestive tract. After many sessions of chemotherapy, he had to start immunotherapy on February 26, the day that Sao Paulo has identified the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Brazil.
“I never thought to leave my position, because at no point did the doctors not have found it necessary,” had said the forty-something woman in an interview with AFP three weeks ago.
The State of Sao Paulo, the megalopolis of the same name is the capital, is the richest and most populous of Brazil, but also the most affected by the pandemic, with 172 875 confirmed cases and 10 of 581 deaths, according to the latest official toll.
This has not prevented Bruno Covas permit this week re-phased to the shops, because of a recent decline in the occupancy rate of beds in intensive care.