Bridge on the Saguenay: Bonnardel waited on hand and foot firm on the North Shore
The Company of the bridge over the Saguenay favours the site says of The Ball (in the photo) for the construction of a bridge.
June 30, 2020 11: 45am
Steeve Paradis
Special Collaboration
BAIE-COMEAU – The Company of the bridge over the Saguenay and the Union Coalition 138 eagerly await the visit of the ministers François Bonnardel and Jonatan Julien on the North Shore on Thursday. The two organizations dare to hope that the project of a bridge on the Saguenay river will be accelerated. They prepare their pitches accordingly.
Pierre Breton, who is campaigning for this project for many years, speaks of an important moment. The last time that the citizen has met a minister of Transport in this case dates back to 2002. “We have a lot of concerns to express, but I am told that ministers will bring good news”, has launched Mr. Breton, adding that both agencies “are very happy to meet the minister of Transport, but there is a need for answers”.
Two issues of particular concern to Pierre Breton. The first is whether the project office of the bridge will end up “on the fast track, as will the law 61 in the fall”, or the slow lane.
“What kind of time it takes to put the studies up to date? We want to know. The last study took nine years to be completed, it is sure that there is a lot of information to review”, he argued, asking that the bureau of bridge project, established in August 2017, but not very active since, accelerates the pace to know the true cost and the technical feasibility of a bridge at the height of Tadoussac.
According to Mr. Breton, an acceleration of the pace of work of the project office, or not, will allow “better measure the interest of the government to build the bridge as a priority”. The Company of the bridge over the Saguenay is believed that this infrastructure would cost around$300 Million.
The second question concerns the construction of a zone of pre-boarding at the foot of the coast of Tadoussac, so that vehicles waiting in security to embark on the ferry between Tadoussac and Baie-Sainte-Catherine. This project, which could exceed$ 50 Million, following the drama of last year, where a recreational vehicle has failed to brake on this steep slope before crashing into the rear of the ferry, which was to drop the moorings.
Of course, if one sets up possibly the famous bridge, this solution would only be temporary, said Mr. Breton, who argues, however, that “if the minister tells us that this area will allow to Tadoussac to receive people during peak hours, we understand”.
Otherwise, it is estimated that the government caquiste is a lack of vision by limiting the space in the car park waiting for the ferry. According to the volunteer, this area will only have a “limited effect on the improvement of road safety”.
Pierre Breton intends to demonstrate to ministers Bonnardel and Julien that this area would have more meaning if it is used as a parking to receive the influx of expected tourists once the bridge function. He refers to his travels in Norway, where some areas have seen ridership increase when the access to the ferry has been replaced by bridges.
“I made thirty crossings in Norway, and I’ve never seen waiting areas at the foot of a large hill on a route national,” noted Mr. Breton, who does not believe that this is the best and which, by the way judge unacceptable “that the national road which goes to one of the regions most resource-rich the country is cut by a river”.
In addition to the famous record of the bridge, the ministers Bonnardel and Julien should also mention the extension of route 138 on the Basse-Côte-Nord during their passage on the North Shore.