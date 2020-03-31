Bright, comfortable and tech: Why the most expensive LADA XRAY Cross will be a success in Russia
Domestic hatchback in the new design “tear” the rest of the competition.
Russian motorists are not expecting that “AVTOVAZ” will develop close to premium or business class car, so it is not surprising that these cars will be a success. This suggests that the new LADA XRAY Cross in picking Instinct can be a serious competition to foreign analogues.
Interestingly, in March the press centre of the Tolyatti company shared information that preparing to release the most expensive modification of the popular Russian hatchback. This car stands out with the black roof and exterior mirror housings in high-gloss black hue.
Salon premium performance “Exrea”different seats, trimmed with faux leather, and in addition, the doors appeared glossy door handle. Also in the interior appeared a badge with the name of the version. Car drivers will also enjoy the multimedia center installed in the cabin of LADA XRAY Cross Instinct, which got an 8-inch touchscreen and rear view camera, and in addition, the installation interacts with the 4G technology that provides access to the Internet.
It is worth saying that the most expensive Russian version of the hatchback will be a success in the Russian market due to the fact that this car is bright, comfortable and technologically advanced. But another Instinct LADA XRAY Cross will attract buyers relatively affordable price for a luxury car – a “Xray” will cost 1 034 000.