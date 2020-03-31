British actor from Star wars died of coronavirus
The famous British actor Andrew Jack (Hutchinson) died from complications due to the coronavirus. This publication reports the Metro.
It is noted that he died on the morning of Tuesday, March 31 from coronavirus in St. Peter’s hospital in Chertsey, at the age of 76 years.
“Wife of Andrew Jack was in Australia on quarantine and could not say goodbye to him”, – stated in the message.
Reference: Andrew Hutchinson (Jack is a pseudonym) was born 28 Jan 1944 in the UK. He has worked on more than 80 movies from 1980-ies as a dialect coach. Including, working in the world Star wars Daisy Ridley and John Boyahoy and helping performers with their alien languages.During his career Andrew Jack Andrew Hutchinson worked with Robert Downey Jr. in 1992 in the films of Chaplin and Pierce Brosnan, as well as on Golden Eye in 1995.He also created the accents of middle-earth for the film trilogy the Lord of the rings, teaching them to actors, developing and teaching the accents for the Greeks and the Trojans in Troy 2004.
