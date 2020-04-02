British scientists have named the main symptoms of coronavirus
April 2, 2020 | Health | No Comments|
Scientists from king’s College in London found that the main symptoms of coronavirus include loss of smell and taste.
This was reported on the website of the educational institution.
According to the study, these symptoms were more accurate to identify COVID-2019 than fever.
Scientists say that the combined loss of smell and taste with a cough and fever with a high probability indicate the presence of a new infection.
Experts urged all people with similar symptoms to isolate themselves for 7 days.