Britney Spears has released the frame in a latex costume
38-year-old singer quarantined plunged into nostalgic memories.
Former pop Princess Britney Spears, whose name is in the news in the light of her mental health problems, recalled.
In her Instagram she posted a picture taken during filming her music video Oops!…I Did It Again. Signature Britney was surprised that the video was filmed 20 years ago. Then her red latex suit created a furor among fans.
“Oops!… How quickly passed 20 years???! I can’t believe it. Remember that the red suit was damn hot… But the dance was hilarious! Now we are sitting in quarantine, we wish to be on Mars… just Kidding!” — wrote Britney.
In the comments many followers admit that this is their favorite video from Britney, but the latex suit made the present furor among fans of the singer. Some write that they have learned by heart the dance of the singer in the clip. Spears is “the Queen” and “the legend” and noted that the dream of her return to the stage.
Earlier, the singer said that he takes a pause in his career. And her youngest son in social networks expressed doubt that mom will ever return to the stage.