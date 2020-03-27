Brooklyn Beckham appeared on the cover of gloss
The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham was photographed for the magazine Icon.
Brooklyn Beckham, celebrated in early March, his 21st birthday, became the hero of the 4th international print edition Icon.
The concept for the cover, where Brooklyn as it removes itself in a mirror, he had actually developed on their own — studying his profile in Instagram, you will notice that Beckham likes to shoot on film camera and had my picture taken once reflected.
“The practice of self-reflection is now more relevant than ever”, — explained the edition, the idea of a self-portrait.
The picture shows the son of an English footballer posing in a tuxedo on a naked body tattooed, chain with pendant and a gold monasery. Hands of Brooklyn traditionally decorated with numerous rings and bright turquoise nail Polish.
The second version of the cover, Beckham is sitting on a leather armchair in a white suit and light pink shirt. He also makes a self-portrait.
Recall that Brooklyn Beckham has started his modeling career in 2014. He starred for some Vogue publications, magazines, Interview and Dazed, and appeared on the pages of The New York Times Style Magazine. In addition, Brooklyn’s self-shot campaign for Burberry.