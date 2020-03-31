Bruno Oliver has shared his recipe of your favorite sandwich Harley Quinn
American actor, Bruno Oliver, who played Sal in “birds of Prey”, revealed the recipe of egg sandwich that his character was preparing for Harley Quinn in the film.
The actor admitted that he initially did not understand the role of sandwich in the film, however, has revised the picture and everything fell into place.
“I read a lot that the sandwich is a metaphor for the recovery Harley. They say that Sal is the only man in the film who does not use it. On the set of you don’t understand the role of each scene in the movie and in constant fear that your scene will eventually cut out. I really do not understand the role of an egg sandwich in the movie, until I saw him.”
In the film, Oliver played Sal in close-UPS. However, in the scenes of cooking shows the hands of a professional chef. However, the role of the Sal willingly shared the recipe.
For this recipe we need bread. Actor advises to take ciabatta because it has lots of voids which will be distributed in the finished dish yolk. You will also need bacon, eggs, cheese, and sauce, whose role is performed by the ketchup. The pan fried bacon and scrambled eggs from two eggs. At the end of cooking scrambled eggs on top put the cheese to begin to melt. It is connected in the sandwich in this order: bacon, eggs with cheese, ketchup.
Wining&33;