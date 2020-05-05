Brussels raises more than $ 11 billion for a vaccine, Washington stands alone
More than $ 11 billion have been collected during a telethon, global organised in Brussels to fund the research and development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus. Several personalities from different walks of life have participated in this event.
BRUSSELS — The singer Madonna, Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, of the princes, a king, presidents and heads of State participated Monday in a telethon global organised in Brussels to fund the research and development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus, which has yielded a 7.4 billion euro of contributions ($11.4 billion).
The United States has been the big absent of this marathon of three hours, with Russia and India.
“We made it. We obtained € 7.4 billion,” announced with a big smile the president of the european Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the appeal. Madonna was the last donor with a million dollars.
The target was 7.5 billion euros ($11.5 billion). It is expected to be reached in the next few days, because the Turkey, the Principality of Monaco and the european investment Bank (EIB) have not specified the amount of their contributions.
China, where is gone the virus, is committed to 45.6 million euros ($70 million). South Africa, representative of the african continent, has pledged 1.1 billion euros ($1.7 billion) and Latin America has made promises without encrypting them by the votes of the representative of Mexico.
The european Commission had given the kick off the marathon by pledging one billion euros ($1.5 billion), followed by France and Germany, which helped to pass the $ 2 billion ($3 billion) with contributions of 500 and 525 million euros (768 and 806 million $), respectively.
A vaccine is “our best chance of collective defeat the virus,” pointed out Ursula von der Leyen.
The pandemic has already hit more than 3.5 million people, including 1.5 million in Europe, and killed nearly 250 000 patients, of whom 143 000 in Europe, according to statements made by AFP from official sources.
“We need to develop a vaccine, produce it and deploy it in all corners of the world. And we need to make it available at affordable prices,” argued the responsible German.
But this initiative was thwarted by the lone rider of the United States. The president, Donald Trump is in open conflict with the world health Organization (WHO), and displays his desire to see the United States develop a vaccine for the end of the year.
“Every man for himself is a major mistake,” said the head of the French State, Emmanuel Macron. “We need to cooperate and not compete,” she said to the king Abdullah II of Jordan.
The absence of the us administration, which has downplayed Monday a conference “among many others”, has aroused regret.
“The european Union has responded positively to a request by global action. The United States refused. They are the ones who isolate themselves,” said a european official.
“But we are working very closely with u.s. entities very powerful, such as the Bill and Melinda Gates, who have a huge financial power and much influence”, he stressed. The Gates Foundation is committed to 125 million euros ($192 million).
The collection of funds by the Commission is a first step. “It will take five times that amount” to develop and distribute the vaccine, has advised the secretary-general of the UN Antonio Guterres.
Every man for himself, an error
The first consequence of the rider single american could be an acceleration of the rivalries in the race to the vaccine, what fear the Europeans.
“The United States hopes to win the war in the vaccine and are willing to put all their forces in the battle”, stresses Isabelle Walked in a note Monday, the Institute Jacques Delors.
More than 100 research projects are currently conducted in the world, eight of which are already at the stage of clinical trials in the United States, China and Europe, said Isabelle Walked.
“If they lose the battle, the Europeans could then find himself in a situation of weakness in the face to the Americans or to the Chinese”, is in custody.
“Conversely, if a vaccine is produced by Europe and Europe I can imagine that this last will be the priority, while being able to plan a distribution in third countries”, she explains.
Such a vaccine would have to be a “global public good”, said Emmanuel Macron.