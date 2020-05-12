Bryan Adams has been criticized for its messages on the COVID-19
The canadian singer Bryan Adams has been criticized for messages with content of a racist on the new coronavirus posted on social networks.
On Twitter and Instagram, the singer blamed “the (expletive) consumption of bats, the sale of animals in markets and the bastards greedy creators of viruses” for the global pandemic.
He also expressed concern about the impact of the virus on the world, noting the cancellation of a series of shows he had to give in England.
The message seems to have been deleted on Twitter, but the publication was still on Instagram Tuesday morning, although the comments seem to have been disabled.
Many users of social networks have referred to the comments of the singer are racist, claiming that they contribute to feelings of anti-chinese around the virus.
Others were accused of having forgotten who are the true victims of the pandemic, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of deaths around the world.