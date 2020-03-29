Buckwheat is not uniform: it became known that buying the Ukrainians during the quarantine
As is known the Ukrainian authorities have taken strict quarantine measures to prevent the epidemic of the coronavirus in the country. This has an impact not only on the presence of buckwheat and toilet paper on supermarket shelves, but also on the preferences of Ukrainians for online purchases.
It was also revealed that during the period of quarantine was increased demand for goods for beauty and health. In addition, Ukrainians began to buy more laptops. Quarantined people also started to buy consoles and tools. Children’s clothing and shoes began to order less.
It is noted that in March the number of deliveries within the 5 major cities of Ukraine – Kiev, Kharkov, Odessa, Dnieper and Lvov increased by 30%. And the parcel passed 411 km, this figure increased by 9% in comparison with October of last year. Also increased the number of parcels between large cities Kiev, Odessa, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Lviv. Moreover, it is noted that in Kiev is now most often sent between areas of the remedies for beauty and health, volvove goods for recreation and sport in Kharkiv, sport facilities.
It turned out that the most likely country to send electronics, goods for children, clothes and shoes. The average bill for electronics – 1450 UAH. Clothing approximately 650 USD. Baby products – 550 UAH. And hobby goods and activities cost an average of 800 UAH.