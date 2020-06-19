Budget update: Anglade calls for a plan of $ 1 billion for SMES
The head of the official opposition, the liberal Dominique Anglade request a bailout of $ 1 billion for the SMES.
June 18, 2020
Updated at 22h43
Jocelyne Richer
The Canadian Press
QUEBEC — A rescue plan of $ 1 billion for SMES, it is necessary to revive the quebec economy in the very short term, according to the opposition official.
The head of the official opposition, the liberal Dominique Anglade, presented Thursday its expectations, on the eve of the presentation by the minister of Finance, Eric Girard, an update of its budget tabled in march and has since been undermined by the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
Three months have sufficed to this costly pandemic to undermine Québec’s public finances and force the government to review all its forecasts.
The minister Girard was, therefore, considered appropriate to make the point on the budget situation, exceptionally in June, tracing a portrait of the situation, a state of affairs. The traditional economic update will follow, as every year, in November, prior to the filing of the next budget in march.
The minister Girard was committed to giving an accurate picture of public finances before the summer, but not to announce new measures at that time, as required by the liberal opposition.
In particular is expected to confirm on Friday morning a annual deficit of the order of 12 to 15 billion $, followed by a few more years of deficit before we can expect a return to a balanced budget.
It should also present its new forecasts of economic growth.
It is known that since the beginning of the health crisis, Quebec has had to add some three billion $ to the column of health care spending, and the other three billion dollars to revive the economy. During this time, with an unemployment rate that has skyrocketed, the incomes that are increasingly rare in the coffers of the State.
“A rescue plan for SMES, why ? Because we believe that our SME, it is the economy that is fundamental in all regions of Quebec. We talked to many SMES in the past few weeks, in the last few months, and we see to what point they are extremely fearful of this happening. There are those who are filing for bankruptcy now,” said Ms. Anglade, in a press conference.
After months of containment of the economy, it reiterated its position, namely that preference should be given to direct assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES) to help them avoid bankruptcy in the very short term.
She believes that “the next three months will be critical for our businesses and for our SMES”.
A rescue plan is therefore a “fundamental and urgent.
The liberals are also calling for a plan to deploy high-speed internet.