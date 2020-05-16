Build bridges between the material
Catherine Couturier
Special Collaboration
May 16, 2020
Photo: Guy Samson
Giorgia Volpe, “domestic Landscapes”, 2001-2017
This text is part of the special culture in your living room
The Gallery was first organized its digital archives to create thematic : art and women, art and political activism… ” We had the first reflex to go back through our digital archives and our documentation areas and rearrange them. It renews and fabricates again content to stay connected with the people that we attend, ” says dr. Déry. The attendants at the reception of the Gallery are transformed into servants to the home of digital, and working to build bridges between the material (video clips, art works, catalogues, etc)
The Gallery is interested in the virtual exhibitions for several years, and has pushed the exercise beyond the simple carousel photo. The exhibition art in Canada as an act of history, is online in 2018, has experienced a second wind during the pandemic. The exhibition revisits canadian history over 150 works of art, offering a different look and inventive events.
The closure of places physical has also forced the reinvention of the exhibition which the world is taken allows the eye to open, which should open soon. “In 15 days, we had to completely rethink the exposure to the Internet,” says the director. The lab project is designed by the group of 20, a group of students in the Department of art history at UQAM, and featured four artists.
While virtual exhibitions to extend the more often the experience in the flesh the visit of the museum, Louise Déry wants to overthrow the paradigm in these odd times. “We would like to be leaders of our own environment and build initiatives to help the commissioners freelancers and artists, who live a great period of precariousness “, she explains.
The director of The Gallery remains in contact with the artists : “We feel a lot of anxiety. The concentration is not the same, the suppliers are not there anymore “, she says. The artists that she wants to star in his next project will come from Quebec. “It is more important than ever before ; the spring of globalization just hit us in the face. It makes us think a lot, ” she says.