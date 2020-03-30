Burberry starts to produce hospital gowns and masks
While pandemic COVID-19 transformerait nature of the fashion industry, the key designers contribute to help in the fight against the virus from donations Prada six acute care hospitals in Milan to conversion LVMH perfume factories to make sanitizer for the hands.
British fashion House Burberry joined his colleagues. The brand will rework your factory for the production of trenches in Yorkshire for the production of hospital gowns and masks for patients to British hospitals.
Meanwhile, the brand has pledged to Fund research of a vaccine that are currently underway at Oxford University. “The University boasts some of the best world achievements in the field of vaccine development, and vaccine COVID-19 start testing on humans as early as next month,” reads the message on the page label in Instagram.
Burberry also promised to help fight food poverty in the UK, the situation has seriously deteriorated as a result of the crisis from the coronavirus. In the framework of this initiative, Burberry plans to cooperate with organisations such as FareShare and The Felix Project. “I am incredibly proud of the fact that we are a part of the amazing Burberry family, as we work to support our community in this difficult time, together we will get through this!”, – wrote creative Director of the brand Riccardo Tisci.