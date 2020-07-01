Bus: two children per seat, the mask mandatory in secondary
Two students will now be sitting on the same bench, so that the wearing of the mask will be ” strongly recommended “.
June 30, 2020 18h53
Marie-Eve Morasse
The Press
MONTREAL — public health has relaxed the rules of distance for school transport. Students will be able to be a little more stuck in buses this fall, but secondary school students must wear a mask.
Quebec leaves, so drop the logs first announced in mid-June, according to which students should adhere to the rule of the 1 meter of distance in the bus, which would have meant one student per bench.
This measure of distance physics already gave headaches to the principals of the schools and school bus operators, but the “epidemiological situation” allows the review, note the ministry of Education in a letter sent to the school network.
