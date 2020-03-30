Business in Donetsk region for two months was sent to the state budget more than half a billion hryvnias of VAT
For the first two months 2020 companies and entrepreneurs of Donetsk region sent to the state budget of 552 million UAH of VAT.
About it the Main administration of state tax service of Ukraine in Donetsk region reported on his Facebook page, reports Ostrov.
As reported, the income tax on the value added in Donetsk oblast exceeded last year’s by almost 124 million, or 29 %.
As commented on the “Island” the head of state tax service of Ukraine in Donetsk region Irina Golotina, increase in payment due to increase in volumes of deliveries in comparison with last year’s figures, and accordingly, the increased charging VAT.
“The largest part of the tax paid, by tradition, provided the entities of Mariupol – 182,7 million, Kramatorsk enterprises and Fopi sent to the state Treasury of 70 million, Bakhmut – 61,3 million. Just as at the beginning of March 2020 in the region, there were 7368 VAT, which is almost a thousand more than on the same date in 2019,” – said Irina Golotina.
As previously reported, personal income tax, Bank interest added to the budget of the Donetsk region of 8.3 million.